RIDLEY, Neill Francis:On October 16, 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous battle. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Tracey, Steve, Nick and Erin. Much loved Grandad of Trish, Corey, Keeley-Mae, and Evo; Callum and Dallas. Loved son of Alfreda and the late Bill Ridley. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Irene, Michael and Anne, Brian and Alice, Jim and Judy, Helen and the late Martin, and Nicky and David. Loved brother-in-law of Reg and Maureen, Matt and Bev, Donna (deceased) and Mike, and great friend to Angus. A loved and respected uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Ridley family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the St George's Cancer Centre, Amyes Road Medical Centre, and Nurse Maude (Lincoln) for all their care of Neill. On Thursday at 6.00pm a Rosary/Vigil service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch (entry from London or Whitmore Streets), on Friday, October 23, at 1.00pm, a Funeral Mass for Neill will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victories Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. A live webstreaming of Neill's funeral will be available at the following link:QR code and https://youtu.be/ec-k-y3Wn3U Published in The Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020

