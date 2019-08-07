Neil PURTLE

Guest Book
  • "I'm very sad to hear the passing of Neil. I have wonderful..."
    - Ayshya Topliss
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

PURTLE, Neil John:
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019. Loved and loving husband of Anne, stepdad of Amy and Claire Macphail. Much loved son of the late Harold and Irene Purtle. Loved and respected brother of Lorraine (deceased), and Ron and Trish (Kaiapoi). Friend and brother-in-law of Paul and Alix Howatson, and Andrew and Bernie Howatson. Much loved uncle of Steven and Trudi (Oxford), Sally and Graham Wood (Christchurch); James, Amelia and Madeleine Howatson. Loved great-uncle of all his great-nieces and nephews.
Remembered Always.
In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Neil's life will be held in the Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.