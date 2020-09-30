McKEEGAN, Neil Stuart:
Died unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020, aged 63 years, doing what he loved, biking. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Margot, proud and much loved Dad to Sarah, and Michael, loved son of the late Bill and Pamela McKeegan, treasured brother and special friend of Vikki McKeegan, son-in-law of Doug and Jane Ferguson, sadly missed brother-in-law of Penny and Blake, and Dougal and Kirsten, amazing uncle and family member. A fellow mentor, teacher, friend to many.
Neil, you are so very loved and missed even more.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of The late Neil McKeegan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Neil will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 2, at 2.00pm. Alternatively, to watch a live stream of the service go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Neil's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020