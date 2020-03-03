JACK, Neil Virtue:
On March 1, 2020, surrounded by family at home, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hazel, much loved father and father-in-law of Marilyn and John McCall, David and Kathryn, and Graeme and Megan, loved Pap of Craig (deceased), Priscilla and Mark; Steven and Emma, Paul and Tanya, and Mark; Brandon and Alana, and Ashton, and his nine great-grandchildren. Loved son of the late Herb and Hettie Jack. Special thanks to the staff at Access for their wonderful care and support of Neil and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Neil Jack, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Neil's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 6 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020