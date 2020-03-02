Neil HARRISON

Death Notice

HARRISON, Neil Alexander:
On Friday, February 28, 2020, at Holmwood Rest Home Rangiora, surrounded by his family, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Una for 66 years, and much loved father of Adrienne, Catherine, and Richard.
Gone to ski the fresh powder of Craigieburn Range forever.
Thank you to the caring staff at Holmwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aspire Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, March 5, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Harrison family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

