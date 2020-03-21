DOIG, Neil Joseph:
Passed away in Christchurch on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a long courageous battle with leukaemia. Aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Yanin, loved stepfather of Kanta and Hang, adored and loving grandfather of Reggie. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Rosemary (Neil's twin) and Grant Brown, Jessica and Orin Tapp, Hayley and Milo Klaus; Laurel and David Allan, Larissa and Connor; Sandra and Brent Clarke, Sam, Georgia, and Rebecca. A loved son of Stuart and Nancy Doig (both deceased). Special thanks to the staff at the Christchurch Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. Messages may be emailed to: [email protected] At Neil's request a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020