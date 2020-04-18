Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On April 16, 2020, Neil passed away peacefully at Parklands Care Home, Papanui, aged 91 years. Son of the late Murdoch and Olive Campbell. Loved and devoted husband of the late Colleen, loving and proud father and father-in-law of Scott, Hamish and Johanna, Elliott and Jacqueline, and a cherished Grandad to Erin, Charlotte, and Henry. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Ronald (deceased), Lois and William (both deceased). A stalwart member of the Anglican Harriers Club for many years, proud Old Boy of Christchurch Boys' High School, and a former staff member of the Post Office service.

A good man with

a good heart.

Special thanks to the team at Parklands Care Home, and Dr Paul Peterson of the Papanui Medical Centre, for their special care of Neil. Messages may be addressed to the family of The Late Neil Campbell c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The current situation limits us to a private cremation, but there will be a memorial service to celebrate Neil's life at a later date.









