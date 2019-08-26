ELLIOTT, Nathalie Lois
Margaret (Nat):
Our beloved mother passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 22, 2019, aged 83 years, at Christchurch Hospital. She is remembered by her family Douglas and Penelope, Colin and Sam, Trevor and Claire, Warren, Russell and Lisa, and Raewyn, and her 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Nat's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Wednesday, August 28, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages can be addressed to The Elliott family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019