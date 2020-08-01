STEVENSON, Natalie Joyce
(nee Johnson):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 28, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Julie Stevenson, and Helen and Graeme Barr, loving nana of Louise and Damien Scales, Kate and Tane Hamiora and David Stevenson, loved "nana spanner" of Brad and Rayna Barr, Beck and Glenn Taylor, Jess and Shae Bryant; great-nana of Angus and Ben Scales, Hazel Hamiora; Andrew, Isobel and Olivia Barr; Finn and Lily Taylor; and Asher Bryant. Special thanks to Ryman Healthcare, and staff at A.M.A.U, and ward 24 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Natalie Stevenson c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. A private service for Natalie has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020