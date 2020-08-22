POWELL, Natalie Joy:
Joy passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved wife, for 60 years, of the late Colin. A great mother and mother-in-law to Greg and Denise, Malcolm and Belinda, Cynthia and John. Loving Gran of Katherine, Sean and Bridget, Frances and Brogan, Cameron; Jessica and Joe, Courtney, and Hannah. A private family farewell has been held. A remembrance gathering for Joy and Colin will be arranged at a later date. Messages to the Powell Family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020