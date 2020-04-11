POST,
Natalie Rose Shona:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Loved wife of the late Henry, loved mother and mother-in-law of Greta and Graeme, Johanna and John, Julie, Chris, and Paulette and Mark, loved nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Elmswood Retirement Village for their care of mum.
"Together Again"
In accordance with mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 35 Bond Street, Ross 7812.
