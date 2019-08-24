Natalie MCARTHUR

Death Notice

Passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Oaks Rest Home, on Friday, August 23, 2019, in her 95th year. Formerly of Whitecliffs, and latterly at home in Kauri Lodge Rest Home. Much loved wife of the late Gavin, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret, Helen, John and Andrea, Jessie and Ruth. Beloved Nana of Erin, Tim, Kate, Pete and Sarah. Grateful thanks to all those who have helped care for Natalie. Funeral details to follow.

Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019
