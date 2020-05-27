MARSHALL,
Natalie Maria (nee Holmes):
Passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020; aged 88 years. Dearly loved and very special wife of Val for 67 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Kevin, Jo and Nick, David and Brenda, very much loved by her 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Parkstone Care Home and Dr Williamson for their loving care of Mum and support for the family. Messages to the Marshall family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private funeral will be held.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020