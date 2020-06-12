Natalie JOHNSTON (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Natalies family. So sad to hear of Natalies passing...."
    - Janet Birch
  • "Natalie worked tirelessly for many years as a volunteer for..."
    - Dawn Folkard
  • "To Dean and Family Our thoughts are with you all at this..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you Dean and family at this very sad..."
    - Brian Gardener
  • "To Dean & Family, please accept our Deepest Sympathy on..."
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Nicholas Anglican Church
Death Notice

JOHNSTON,
Natalie Sandra (née Mills):
10.11.1946 – 11.06.2020 (73)
(One of the Arahura Valley girls). Passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, after a brief battle with leukemia. Loved daughter of Marjorie and William Mills. Much loved sister of Elizabeth, Rodger, Marjorie, Allison, and Helen. Wonderful and loved wife of Dean, and mother of Garry, and Brent. Super Nana for grandchildren; Tate, Trilby, Emerson, Alexis, and Indiana. Also known as "Mrs J" to thousands of children whom she taught Art and Music to over the last 50 years.
She will be sorely missed
by many.
Messages to the Johnston Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Christchurch School of Music directly via www.csm.org.nz/support-us/ A service is to be held at St Nicholas Anglican Church (cnr Milton and Barrington Streets) on Saturday, June 13 (tomorrow) at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on June 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.