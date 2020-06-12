JOHNSTON,
Natalie Sandra (née Mills):
10.11.1946 – 11.06.2020 (73)
(One of the Arahura Valley girls). Passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, after a brief battle with leukemia. Loved daughter of Marjorie and William Mills. Much loved sister of Elizabeth, Rodger, Marjorie, Allison, and Helen. Wonderful and loved wife of Dean, and mother of Garry, and Brent. Super Nana for grandchildren; Tate, Trilby, Emerson, Alexis, and Indiana. Also known as "Mrs J" to thousands of children whom she taught Art and Music to over the last 50 years.
She will be sorely missed
by many.
Messages to the Johnston Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Christchurch School of Music directly via www.csm.org.nz/support-us/ A service is to be held at St Nicholas Anglican Church (cnr Milton and Barrington Streets) on Saturday, June 13 (tomorrow) at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2020