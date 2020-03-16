CHILDS, Natalie Elizabeth:
On March 13, 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Kevin Dupe, Bronwyn and David Renwick, loved Grandma of the late Sam, Ryan, Caleb; Jonathon, Adam, Oliver, and a loved Great-Grandma, loved sister of Noeleen (deceased), Bill (deceased), Joyce, Geoffrey (deceased), a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff on Ward 18 at Christchurch Hospital and Mayfair Retirement Village for their care. Messages may be sent to PO Box 12004, Beckenham, Christchurch 8242. A Service for Natalie will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (entrance off Gardiners Road), Harewood, on Wednesday, March 18, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2020