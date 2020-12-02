STIRLING, Naomi Isabel:
Suddenly, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Palm Grove Rest Home, aged 81 years. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Sandra, Robyn and Henry, Richard, and Fraser and Kelly. Loved and adored grandmother of Ashly, and Holly; Teresa, Daniel, and Jesse; Nathan, Hannah, Malachi, and Maci; and Leeza; and her 8 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of David, and the late Bill. Companion of the late Jim Burrows. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Palm Grove for their love and care of Naomi. Messages may be addressed to the Stirling family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nistirling0112 A celebration of Naomi's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Monday, December 7, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020