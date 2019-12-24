SEPP, Nanette Morgan:
Peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Essie Summers Hospital, with her loving daughter Melanie at her side, aged 81 years. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Jonathan, and Melanie and Jeff. Much loved grandmother of Joshua, and Emma. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Patricia, Tony and Maree, and Lyndsey and Peter. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Essie Summers for their tender loving care of our mother. Messages may be addressed to the Sepp family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nmsepp2312 A service to celebrate Nanette's life will be held at the St Ninians Presbyterian Church, 5 Puriri Street, Riccarton, Christchurch, on Monday, December 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 24, 2019