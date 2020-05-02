Nanette ROBSON

On April 25, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jania and Paul Mitchell, Scott and Monica, and John and Philippa. Loved grandmother of Sarah, Guy, Harry, Sam, William, Angus and Prudence. Loved daughter of the late Frank and Esther Willis, and a loved sister of the late Gavin Willis and sister-in-law of Robin Willis. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Nanette by the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages to the Robson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8433. At Nanette's request a family get-together will be held later.

