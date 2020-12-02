Nanette COPLAND

COPLAND, Nanette June:
On November 25, 2020, passed away in Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Kelvin, loving mum and mum-in-law of Cheryl and Craig Sheddan, Dean and Jan Copland, treasured nanna of Marie, Tracy, and Lee. Special thanks to the staff at Fendalton Retirement Village for their special care of Nanette. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nanette Copland, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to Family unable to get to Christchurch from overseas a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020
