Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 p.m. Rarekau Riccarton Centre 199 Clarence Street Riccarton



DE SILVA,

Nandasiri (Nanda):

February 28, 1943 -

July 13, 2020

Peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village on Monday July 13, 2020. Nanda De Silva, of Christchurch, formerly of Colombo Sri Lanka, at the age of 77 rests in peace. Nanda grew up in Sri Lanka, the oldest of 7 children. At age 22, he met his wife on what the family lovingly calls the 'love boat' as they set sail individually to England to start new lives. Nanda a civil engineer by education was an avid horticulturists dedicating his life's work to orchids and tomato growing as a profession. Loving husband to Padma. Adored and devoted father to Nalika of Nelson, Nalinika, Mahesh and Chamindika of Christchurch. Loved brother and friend to many. He will be sadly missed by his 8 grandsons and 4 granddaughters, whom he loved dearly and would often sneak chocolates to. Special thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. The family will be forever grateful for the care and attention he received there within the last few years. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to collect donations to the Samadhi Buddhist Vihara in Christchurch in honour of Nanda. There will be a celebration of Nanda's life on Saturday, July 18, 3.00pm, at Rarekau Riccarton Centre, 199 Clarence Street, Riccarton. The celebration will be recorded and posted at a later date for those unable to attend. There will also be a private family Bhunna on Sunday, July 19, followed by a seven day Dana on Monday, July 20.



