WILLIAMS, Nancy Jane
(Jane) (nee Robertson):
On July 8, 2019, peacefully at Wesley Care Hospital, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew, loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Murray Pringle, Penny and Mike Story, the late Rosemary and Roger Poland, Richard and Bridget Williams. Loved Grandmother of Marie and Robin, Rebecca, Andrew and Samantha, Libby and Graeme, Anna, Tom and Elyse, Angus and Joanna Williams. Great-grandmother of Piper and Rex. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. The family would like to thank Dr Paul Peterson and Wesley Care for their care of Jane. Donations to Motor Neurone Association. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019