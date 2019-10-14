Nancy WATTS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy WATTS.
Death Notice

WATTS, Nancy (nee Oliver):
Peacefully on October 10, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Home, aged 92 years. Much loved mother of Colin (Charlie), David, and Geoffrey, mother-in-law of Heike, Margaret, and Ingrid. Adored grandmother of Nicky, Emma, David, Madie, Anika, Jim, Georgia, and Sophie, and eight beautiful great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life at the funeral service to be held in All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, on Thursday, October 17, at 1.30pm. No flowers by request.

logo
Published in The Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.