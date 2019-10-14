WATTS, Nancy (nee Oliver):
Peacefully on October 10, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Home, aged 92 years. Much loved mother of Colin (Charlie), David, and Geoffrey, mother-in-law of Heike, Margaret, and Ingrid. Adored grandmother of Nicky, Emma, David, Madie, Anika, Jim, Georgia, and Sophie, and eight beautiful great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life at the funeral service to be held in All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, on Thursday, October 17, at 1.30pm. No flowers by request.
Published in The Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019