RUSS, Nancy Johanna Mary
(Nan) (nee Bailey):
820641 N.Z.W.A.A.C Sgt WWII. On October 23, 2019, at Parkstone Care Home; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Jim Sinclair (Cromwell), and Cheryl and Joe Gee. A loving Nana of Scott (deceased), Leigh and Chris; Julia and Tane, Toni and Mark, Stephen and Alesha, and her 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at St Nicolas Care Home and also Parkstone Care Home for the fabulous care given to Nancy. Messages to the Russ family, c/- 14 Cheyenne Street, Sockburn, Christchurch 8042. At the family's request a private family service has been held.

Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019
