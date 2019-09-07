Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy RAYMOND. View Sign Death Notice



On September 6, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 96th year, after a brief illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Denis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross (deceased), Keith and Debbie (Rotorua), and loved mother-in-law of Anne Brodie. A loved Nana of Liam, Emma, and Ben. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gloria and the late Allan Dingwell, Fred (deceased) and Glenda Fleming, and the late Bob and Edna Fleming. A loved Aunty Nancy of Andrea, Greg, and Steven. Messages to the Raymond family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital, Resthaven Life Care and St Albans Retirement Village for their care of Nancy. The Funeral Service for Nancy will be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, 1 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Monday, September 9, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.







