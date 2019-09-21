McINTYRE, Nancy Alison:

Nan's family would like to thank all those who supported her, and us, during her last months in Gore, and at the time of her passing. Those who attended her service at Waikaka Valley and Pukerau, those who phoned, visited, sent cards and flowers, cooked, baked and reminisced. Special thanks to the District Nurses, Access staff, Avis, St John, Staff at Windsor Park, Southern Funeral Home, especially Lea, Reverend Ian Guy, Ian Baird, Anne, Jennifer and the members of the Pukerau/Waikaka Valley Church Parish who assisted with Nan's service. We very much appreciate your kindness and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Thank you



