JONES, Nancy Gladys:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Loved wife of Trevor, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Karen and Craig, much loved grandma of Tyrin and Leah. Many thanks to Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, Dr David Pilbrow, Travis Medical Centre for the care given to Nancy. Access Community Health and the wonderful carers who carried out their duties, with care, love and humour. To Nancy and family they were our angels and adopted family. Many, many thanks gentlemen and the beautiful ladies. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nancy Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Nancy's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2019