HAYTON, Nancy Marion:
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Rob (deceased) and Laurel, Jude and John Durkan, much loved grandma of Cameron and Abby, Thomas and Georgina, Greatnaz of Eva, and Maddie. The family would like to thank Ashley and the team at Westmar Senior Care for going the extra mile in caring for Nancy. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at Trinity Church, corner McLaughlins and Bangor Roads, Darfield, on Thursday, September 26, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2019