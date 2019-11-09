GRENFELL, Nancy Patricia:
It is with great sadness that our dearly loved Nancy passed away in her 89th year on November 2, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Much loved Mum of Graham, Warren, Brent, Kevin and their families.
She Will Be Greatly Missed
Special thanks to the District Nurses at Health Care NZ, and the Staff at the Hospice for your wonderful care and support given. In accordance with Nancy's wishes a private Cremation and family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019