DONALD, Nancy Ethel Mary:
Reg. 728 Wren (Womans Royal NZ Naval Service) Passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, at Essie Summers Retirement Village; in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Liz (Cherry) and Alan Cameron, Carol and Kevin Fussell, and Trish Lumb and Tim. Loved Nanna of Lisa and Glen, Maree and Scott, Jacob, Claire and Ryan, Sara, Jenna, Tim and Louise. Loved Great-Nanna of Tayla, Jordan, Jade, Mia, Sienna and Ollie. Respected sister-in-law of David and the late Joyce Donald. Messages to the Donald family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, November 5, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 3, 2020