ATWILL, Nancy June:
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, December 5, 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late Clarrie, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of John and Linda, Ray and Dawn, and Heather; loved grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks for the long term care shown to Nancy and a special thank you to the staff at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nancy Atwill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, December 11 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019