GIN, Nan Yuen (Hilda):
On October 13, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at Parkstone Care Home. Devoted wife of the late Gin Kim Leng (Alec). Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Bill and Li, Ray, George and Mary, and Joyce Chin. Cherished Neng of Christopher, and Catherine; Natalie, Laura; Matthew, Nicholas, and Carly; and their partners, treasured Paw Paw of Jessica, and Emily, and their partners. Beloved sister of Lee Nan Heung, and the late Lee Fook Ben, and their families. Special thanks to Dr Colin Chin, and the staff at Parkstone Care Home for their exceptional care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nan Gin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to remember and celebrate Nan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, October 19, at 10.00am, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019