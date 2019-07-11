LACEY, Naida Mary:
On July 9, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family; aged 67 years. Dearest Mum of Deanna, Sam, Gemma and John and their respective partners; Jeffrey, Kelly, and Graham. Cherished and adored Nana of Liam, Aidan, Amelia, Ashton, Bridie and little lady in waiting. Loved friend of Mick, cherished daughter of the late Denise Brown, loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt of David, Deirdra, Sarah, and Sean.
"Forever in our hearts".
In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Lacey family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service to Celebrate Naida's life will be held in St Barnabas Church, 147 Main Road, Woodend, Tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am. followed by interment at the Balcairn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2019