SEWELL, Myrtle Fay (Fay)
(nee Corpe):
Peacefully in the presence of family at Arohanui Hospice on Friday, August 21, 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of James (Jim), loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Peter (Australia), Bev and Lew and the late David. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Fay will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020. Donations in memory of Fay to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated. All messages to the Sewell family c/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020