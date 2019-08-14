Myrtle GRAY

Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Death Notice

GRAY, Myrtle Esther:
On August 12, 2019, at McKenzie HealthCare, Geraldine, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ike. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Sandra, and Graeme McDonald, Sharon and Jack Rate, Shane and Neroli. Geordie and Sylvia, Michael and Bridget. Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Myrtle will be held at Geraldine Funeral Services, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Friday, August 16, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to the Woodbury Cemetery. Messages to 33 South Terrace Road, Geraldine.

Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
