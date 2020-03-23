COOPER, Myrtle Lillian:
1918 - 2020
Loved wife of the late Charles Allan. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and George McAuley (Invercargill), Dianne and Don (dec) Wisely (Invercargill), Vidette and Derek Kinley (Christchurch). Adored Nana of Ross McAuley, Todd and Pogo McAuley, Stephen and Tanya McAuley, Jo-anne and Brook Grimwood, Michael and Denise Symons, Sarah and Sam, and Annabel and Andy. Loved Great-Nana Hoop of Emily, Jobe, Kalani, Neosha, Mali, Kyan, Ari and Juneau. We will miss the knitter of our "myrts." At Myrtle's request, a private ceremony has been held. Special thanks to Good Partners and Southland Hospital for their love and devotion to Myrtle's care. Messages to 12 Vogel Street, Invercargill, 9810, or online at Myrtle's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2020