SORRELL, Myra:
WAAF (UK) 48692B. Peacefully passed away in her sleep on January 26, 2020, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Frank. It is with great sadness that Myra's family say goodbye. Much loved mum of Paul, Christopher and Julie, Angela and David. A cherished and adored grandmother of Ursula (UK), Nathan, Julie-anne and Greg, Naomi, James and Catherine, Katie, and Nancy. Treasured great-grandma of 4 little boys. Messages may be addressed to the Sorrell family, c/- 121 Francis Avenue, Mairehau, Christchurch 8013. A private graveside service was held on February 3, 2020.

Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020
