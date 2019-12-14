HARNETT, Myra Lillian:
On December 12, 2019, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Christchurch Hospital. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim for 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeremy and Andrea, Susan and Quinten, Annabel and Ken, Nick, Sara and Tjeerd, Louise and Brent, and Willy and Katrina. Much loved Granny of her 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Harnett family, P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Special thanks to the medical staff, Ward 19, Christchurch Hospital. A funeral service for Myra will be held at the Church of the Holy Name, Sealy Street, Ashburton on Saturday, December 21, commencing at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Ashburton Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019