Acknowledgment







The family wish to thank all of you who offered your care and support in so many ways in the days that followed the recent loss of our much loved Myra. We thank you for your condolences, flowers and baking; for all of which we are so appreciative. We are so grateful to the many friends of Myra for their faithful, loving friendship and care of our beloved Mum, Ma, Mummy, Mumma, Great Mumma, Aunty Myra, Sister, Cousin and Friend to and of many. Thank you also to those who attended the celebration of Myra's inspirational life. Your presence was particularly comforting to us all as a family at this very sad time. We especially would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rhodes on Cashmere, Anthony Wilding and Nurse Maude Hospitals for their "marvellous" love and care of Myra over the years. We know how very much she appreciated you all. Thank you x 7



''All is Well" - Myra







GOLDING, Myra Alison:The family wish to thank all of you who offered your care and support in so many ways in the days that followed the recent loss of our much loved Myra. We thank you for your condolences, flowers and baking; for all of which we are so appreciative. We are so grateful to the many friends of Myra for their faithful, loving friendship and care of our beloved Mum, Ma, Mummy, Mumma, Great Mumma, Aunty Myra, Sister, Cousin and Friend to and of many. Thank you also to those who attended the celebration of Myra's inspirational life. Your presence was particularly comforting to us all as a family at this very sad time. We especially would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rhodes on Cashmere, Anthony Wilding and Nurse Maude Hospitals for their "marvellous" love and care of Myra over the years. We know how very much she appreciated you all. Thank you x 7''All is Well" - Myra Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers