Service Information
Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. St Albans Baptist Church 64 McFaddens Road Christchurch

Death Notice



Myra Alison (née Kennard):

On February 2, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, in her 95th year, Myra passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Myra was the beloved, cherished and devoted wife of her husband Bill Golding (deceased at 57 years), and the very dearly loved amazing and inspirational Mum of Jenny, Murray and Andrew. Dearly loved 'Ma' of Graham Purkis and 'Mummy' of Denise Golding, and precious 'Mumma' to all of her grandchildren and 'Great Mumma' to her great-grandchildren. Dearly loved 7th daughter of the late Bob and Ellen Kennard, and much loved sister of her 10 siblings, and a much loved sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/magolding0202.

A celebration of Myra's life will be held at the St Albans Baptist Church, 64 McFaddens Road, Christchurch, on Friday, February 7, at 11.00am, with refreshments to follow at the adjoining McFadden Centre. Interment at Springston Cemetery, Weedons Road.

'To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord'

2 Corinthians 5:8

