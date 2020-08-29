ANDREW,
Myra Olga (Judy):
passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 at Iona Enliven Care Home, Oamaru. Aged 98. Much loved wife of the late Bruce. Loved mother of Harry, Janet, Billy, Sue, Ken and Nancy. Greatly loved grandmother and great grandmother. Grateful thanks to Iona for their loving care of Judy. A service to celebrate the life of Judy will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Western Road, Oamaru on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1.00pm. In memory of Judy donations to St John Oamaru, would be gratefully received.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020