RICHARDS, Myfawny Grace:
Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John for 53 years, dearly missed mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Phillip, and Cheryl and Trevor, proud gran of Blair and Jenna, and Leanah and Tim, cherished great-gran of Arabella, Imogen, and Ethan, treasured aunty of Melody, and Rosalie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Myfawny Richards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Myfawny's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Wednesday, July 24, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019