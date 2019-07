RICHARDS, Myfawny Grace:Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John for 53 years, dearly missed mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Phillip, and Cheryl and Trevor, proud gran of Blair and Jenna, and Leanah and Tim, cherished great-gran of Arabella, Imogen, and Ethan, treasured aunty of Melody, and Rosalie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Myfawny Richards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Myfawny's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Wednesday, July 24, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.