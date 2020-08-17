LI, My Nga:
On August 13, 2020, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Yu Chung Li, loved mother of Thomas, Tony and Susan, Linda and Jeremy. Adored grandma of Tiffany and Mason. A special thanks to Dr Gibson, Nurse Maude, and Christchurch Dialysis staff for their wonderful care of My Nga. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late My Nga Li, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service or directly at www.kidney.health.nz/Donation/ Due to current Ministry of Health restrictions on large gatherings, My Nga's service will be private, and invitations will be personally extended by the family.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2020