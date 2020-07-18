WATSON,
Murray Kenneth (Wattie):
On July 15, 2020, at The Oaks; aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Faye, loved father and father-in-law of Nick and Cath, loved step-dad of Bryce and Amber, and Pete and Jen, and a loved grandad of Bella, Cali; Chelsea, Pablo, Lola, Marcel; Riley and Max. Special thanks to Dr Catherine McArthur, Rolleston Central Health, staff at the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, and The Oaks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Watson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, July 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 18 to July 20, 2020