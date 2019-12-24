WANHALLA, Murray (Boy):

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, aged 57, after a short illness, Murray passed away peacefully at his home with family holding his hands. Murray was a wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He was a much loved and respected father to Jamie and Jordan. Murray was my loving, kind husband and soulmate for 33 years and I am so grateful for the chance to have looked after him as well as he has looked after me all these years. I'll forever be your 'girl'.

R.I.P. my loved one.

We would like to thank Nurse Maude for all their wonderful care and support which allowed Murray to stay at home throughout his illness. Also thank you to Doctor Catherine McArthur for her help and kindness and The Cancer Society and Christchurch Oncology. Many thanks to the team at Murray's work Orora for looking after us through this time. A private cremation has taken place as per Murray's wishes.



