TOBECK, Murray George:
Passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020, at home; in his 69th year. Loved and tolerated father and father-in-law of Alex and Dave, Sam, Cale and Shannon. Loved and devoted Grandfather of Natalie, Aaliyah and Levi. Loved brother of Ian and the late Helen and former husband of Paula.
"There's no way back from here"
Foo Fighters.
Messages to the Tobeck family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, September 14, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2020