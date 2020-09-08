Murray TOBECK

Guest Book
  • "Many good times had. RIP Murray. Our thought are with all..."
    - Peter and Gaye Plumridge
  • "Deepest sympathy to Murray's family. We had so many good..."
    - Greg Taylor
  • "Our thoughts are with the family at this very sad..."
    - Wayne Eastwick
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

TOBECK, Murray George:
Passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020, at home; in his 69th year. Loved and tolerated father and father-in-law of Alex and Dave, Sam, Cale and Shannon. Loved and devoted Grandfather of Natalie, Aaliyah and Levi. Loved brother of Ian and the late Helen and former husband of Paula.
"There's no way back from here"
Foo Fighters.
Messages to the Tobeck family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, September 14, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.