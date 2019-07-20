Acknowledgment

STRAIGHT, Roy

(Murray Roald Straight):

Diana and Wayne, Barry and Vivienne, Kevin and Barbara, and Murray and Aileen, and their families, wish to express their sincere thanks for all the wonderful support from family and friends with visits, flowers, cards and messages, and acts of kindness. Also thank you to those who joined us to celebrate Roy's life and made it so special. He is remembered with much love. Thank you. We will always be grateful for the care that Roy received from WesleyCare, Fitzgerald, Ilam LifeCare and Christchurch Hospital. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



Published in The Press on July 20, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers