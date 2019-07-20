STRAIGHT, Roy
(Murray Roald Straight):
Diana and Wayne, Barry and Vivienne, Kevin and Barbara, and Murray and Aileen, and their families, wish to express their sincere thanks for all the wonderful support from family and friends with visits, flowers, cards and messages, and acts of kindness. Also thank you to those who joined us to celebrate Roy's life and made it so special. He is remembered with much love. Thank you. We will always be grateful for the care that Roy received from WesleyCare, Fitzgerald, Ilam LifeCare and Christchurch Hospital. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019