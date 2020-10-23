Murray SISSON

Guest Book
  • "Love and thoughts are with you all Sunshine passes and..."
    - Francie Taylor
  • "Deepest Sympathy Deirdre and Family. A huge loss for you..."
    - Jude Parata
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time.a great man gone too..."
    - Anne Carter
  • "Thinking of you x"
    - Rebecca Hammond
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SISSON,
Murray John (Weka.A):
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Deirdre (Lousley). Proud father and father-in-law of Judi and Max Draper, Sandra (dec) and Craig McGuigan. Loved Grandad of Hayden and Cass, Aleisha and Kyle, Brooke, Olivia, and Katie. Adored great-Grandfather of his 7 great-grandchildren. As per Murray's request a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: 12 Burgess St, Pleasant Point.

Published in The Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020
