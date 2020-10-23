SISSON,
Murray John (Weka.A):
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Deirdre (Lousley). Proud father and father-in-law of Judi and Max Draper, Sandra (dec) and Craig McGuigan. Loved Grandad of Hayden and Cass, Aleisha and Kyle, Brooke, Olivia, and Katie. Adored great-Grandfather of his 7 great-grandchildren. As per Murray's request a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: 12 Burgess St, Pleasant Point.
Published in The Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020