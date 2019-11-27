SCOTT, Murray George:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home with family at his side; aged 71 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband for Lois of 48 years. Much loved, and champion of a Dad of Jason, Darren and Jenna. Loved father-in-law of Karen, Helen and Scott. Treasured Grandad of Dylan, Liam, Jayden, Matthew, Oliver and Quinn. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr Peter Ganly and his team at BMTU, the Medical Day Unit staff at Christchurch Hospital and Dr Peter Davies for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, November 29 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019