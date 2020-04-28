ROWDEN, Murray Walker:
Aged 73. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 25 April, 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette and amazing father to Andrew and Margaret. Son of Alf and Peg Rowden. Brother and brother-in-law to Athol and Glenys, Denise and the late Ross, Ian and Esmee. Member of the Rowden and Drysdale Families of Eketahuna.
Murray had a great love of the outdoors and a heart for people. He loved a good chat.
At home with his Lord and Saviour.
A memorial will be held at Hope Presbyterian Hornby, details to be arranged when possible. Messages to 17 Parklea Ave, Christchurch 8025.
Published in The Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020