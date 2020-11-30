ROSE, Murray Robert:
On Friday, November 27, 2020, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved father of Jacqui and Nicole, and cherished poppa of Ezra, Seth, and Gabriel. A loved brother, uncle and friend. Messages may be addressed to the Rose family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Murray will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 3, at 10.00am. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020